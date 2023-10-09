Monday’s weather: Partly sunny with a chilly breeze, high of 59

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.