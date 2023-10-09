Monday’s weather: Partly sunny with a chilly breeze, high of 59

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Monday’s Weather

Columbus Day is nearly a carbon copy of yesterday. A chilly breeze will make the high in the upper 50s feel cooler.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 9–Oct. 13

Columbus Day: Some sun & clouds with a chilly breeze. High 59 Winds: SW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun & cool. High 62 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Some clouds & chilly. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 63 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear & chilly. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mainly cloudy. High 62 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. High 63 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Clouding up. Low 45 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Mainly dry this week with the feel of Autumn! Next weekend looking wet & chilly.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

