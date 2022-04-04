Monday’s weather: Partly sunny skies, wind gusts, with high of 54

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30mph… except northwest 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Gusts up to 70 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.