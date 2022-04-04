Monday’s weather: Partly sunny skies, wind gusts, with high of 54

Dry weather returns today and tomorrow with pleasant temperatures that will be followed by April showers mid to late week.
5-Day Outlook April 4-April 8
Today: Mix of sun & clouds with a gusty wind. High 54 Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 34 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Near 60 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clouding up with showers late. Low 41 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Periods of rain (.50″) and cooler. High 47 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy with a few showers and drizzle. Low 42 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain (.50″) High 48 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Periods of rain. (.40″) Low 44 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Friday: Early rain with some afternoon sun. High 61 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Few showers. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Numerous April showers moving in for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Ski Report via Ski NH
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits are obscured in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30mph… except northwest 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Gusts up to 70 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2022 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.