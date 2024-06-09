Monday’s weather: Partly sunny, possible afternoon shower, high of 77

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.
Monday’s Weather
A mix of sun and clouds with an afternoon shower passing through. Expect a high of 77 degrees.
5-Day Outlook, June 10-14
Today: Some sun & clouds with a passing afternoon shower. High 77 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 54 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds with a stray shower. High 77 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 81 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun and very warm. High 88 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds, mild, and more humid. Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, very warm and humid conditions with a chance of an isolated afternoon thundershower. High 88 (feel like 90) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Cloudy & humid with periods of showers. Low 64 Winds: SW 5-15 mph