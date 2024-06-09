Monday’s weather: Partly sunny, possible afternoon shower, high of 77

Sunday, June 9, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

A mix of sun and clouds with an afternoon shower passing through. Expect a high of 77 degrees.

5-Day Outlook, June 10-14

Today: Some sun & clouds with a passing afternoon shower. High 77 Winds: W 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 54 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Some sun & clouds with a stray shower. High 77 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 81 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some sun and very warm. High 88 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds, mild, and more humid. Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, very warm and humid conditions with a chance of an isolated afternoon thundershower. High 88 (feel like 90) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Cloudy & humid with periods of showers. Low 64 Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Beginning Wednesday, expect temperatures in the 80s to persist throughout the weekend.

 Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. There’s a possibility of rain showers in the morning, with showers becoming more likely in the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 50s, except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds will be approximately 30 mph, shifting to the west at around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 55 mph. The chance of rain is 60 percent. Morning wind chill values are around 20.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The summits will be obscured with a possibility of showers. Expect highs in the upper 50s. Westerly winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of a passing shower.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: West winds around 10 mph.
Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 09:16 AM. High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 03:15 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Westerly winds will be approximately 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph. Expect wave heights of around 2 feet. The day will be mostly sunny, with a slight chance of showers in the morning, followed by a greater chance of showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will be around 70 degrees. There is a 40 percent chance of rain. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature will be 64 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

