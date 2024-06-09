Monday’s weather: Partly sunny, possible afternoon shower, high of 77

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. There’s a possibility of rain showers in the morning, with showers becoming more likely in the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 50s, except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds will be approximately 30 mph, shifting to the west at around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 55 mph. The chance of rain is 60 percent. Morning wind chill values are around 20.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The summits will be obscured with a possibility of showers. Expect highs in the upper 50s. Westerly winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of a passing shower.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: West winds around 10 mph.

Water Temperature: 60 degrees.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 09:16 AM. High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 03:15 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Westerly winds will be approximately 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph. Expect wave heights of around 2 feet. The day will be mostly sunny, with a slight chance of showers in the morning, followed by a greater chance of showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will be around 70 degrees. There is a 40 percent chance of rain. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature will be 64 degrees.