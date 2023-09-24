Monday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 68

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Monday’s Weather

The remnants of Ophelia exit into the Atlantic today with high pressure becoming centered over New England through the end of the work week. This will bring plenty of sunshine and dry conditions, with light winds. Highs today are near 70.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 25–29

Today: Some sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 50 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cool with some sun & clouds. High 66 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Sunny & nice. High 73 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy & cool. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 69 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This Sunday as we start October it will be sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

