Monday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 68

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.