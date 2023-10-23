Monday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 60

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values are around 20.

