Monday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 60

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Monday’s Weather

Today some clouds and sun with a seasonable high of 60. Dry weather continues through the end of the week with warming temperatures that could break records.

Weather Alerts

A stretch of dry spring-like weather starts Wednesday and could last into the start of the weekend!! Time to rake and get your outdoors ready for Winter.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 23–Oct. 27

Today: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 60 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear and cold with some frost in spots. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun with clouds. High 61 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Some clouds & not as cold. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & milder. High 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 54 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny & spring-like. Record-tying 75 set in 2000. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 54 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Very warm with some sun & clouds. Record high 75 (record 74 in 1971) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear & very mild. Low 58 Winds: WSW5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

After Tuesday morning’s lows in the 30s with a possible frost a warmup mid to late week. Highs on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday in the 70s and possibly Saturday.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values are around 20.

PEAK FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

