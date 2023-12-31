Monday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 38

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Monday’s Weather
Weather Alert
A snow deficit so far for the season. Manchester so far only 1.5″, last year going into New Year’s Day 5.9″. The next chance for snow from a coastal low staying out to sea giving us just some flurries Thursday afternoon.
5-Day Outlook, Jan. 1-5
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs 14 to 24. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.