Monday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 38

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Monday’s Weather

The first day of the new year will be dry with a mix of sun & clouds with a normal high in the upper 30s.

Weather Alert

A snow deficit so far for the season. Manchester so far only 1.5″, last year going into New Year’s Day 5.9″. The next chance for snow from a coastal low staying out to sea giving us just some flurries Thursday afternoon.

5-Day Outlook, Jan. 1-5

New Year’s Day: Some sun & clouds. High 38 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Becoming mainly clear & cold. Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Sunny & nice. High 43 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun. High 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 30 Winds: WSW5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some afternoon flurries. High 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clearing, breezy, & colder. Low 21 (feel like 6) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 34 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 22 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our first significant snowstorm is possible next Sunday, stay in touch for more information.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs 14 to 24. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

 

