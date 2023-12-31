Monday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 38

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs 14 to 24. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.