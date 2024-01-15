Monday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 32

Sunday, January 14, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Monday’s Weather

Today some sun & clouds with a high around freezing but with the breeze feeling like 23.

Weather Alerts

There is a chance of light snow on Tuesday as a storm passes to the south, and possibly again next Friday into Saturday.

5-Day Outlook, Jan. 15-18

MLK Day: Some sun & clouds. High 32 (feel like 23) Winds: W 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some afternoon light snow (1-3″). High 31 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few evening flurries. Low 19 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a cold breeze. High 28 (feel like 19) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 17 (feel like 6) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 29 (feel like 20) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with light snow late Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Cloudy with some snow (1-2″). High 29 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Snow (2-4″). Low 18 Winds: N 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The coldest air of the season moving in with high temperatures below-freezing Tuesday through the weekend!

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 11. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 32 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

