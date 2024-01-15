Monday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 32

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 11. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 32 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.