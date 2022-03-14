Monday’s weather: Partly sunny and warmer, high of 51

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs around 30…except in the lower 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning.