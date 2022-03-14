Monday’s weather: Partly sunny and warmer, high of 51

Monday’s Weather

Generally quieter weather continues for the next few days with a ridge of high pressure centered south of New England. Highs today and tomorrow in the lower 50s.

5-Day Outlook March 14- March 18

Today: Partly sunny and warmer. High 51 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Few showers that could be mixed with snow late. Low 34 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 54 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Saint Patrick’s Day: Some sun & clouds. High 61 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and spring-like. High 66 Winds WNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clouding up. Low 44 Winds ENE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Generally quieter weather continues for the next few days with a ridge of high pressure centered south of New England. Thursday for Saint Patrick’s Day some sun & clouds with a high in the low 60s.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs around 30…except in the lower 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning.

 

