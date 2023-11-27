Monday’s weather: Partly sunny and breezy, high of 50

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Snow in the morning (1-3″) then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 30 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 7 below in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Snow in the morning (1-3″) then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

NH Ski Season 2023