Monday’s weather: Partly sunny and breezy, high of 50

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday, November 26, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Monday’s Weather

The storm that brought us rain last night is moving north with increasing sunshine today along with breezy conditions making the high of 50 feels more like the lower 40s.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 27–Dec. 1

Today: Becoming partly to mostly sun and breezy. High 50 (feel like 43) Winds: W 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear, cold, & breezy Low 27 (feel like 15) Winds: W 10-15+ mph
Tuesday: Colder & windy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 37 (feel like 26) Winds: W 15-20+ mph
Tuesday night: Clear, breezy, & cold. Low 22 (feel like 13) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Breezy & cold with some sun & clouds. High 38 (feel like 30) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Not as cold with some sun & clouds. High 44 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & not as cold. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday (Dec. 1): Cloudy & mild with periods of rain. High 50 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with evening rain. Low 35 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Some light snow is possible next Sunday.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Snow in the morning (1-3″) then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 30 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 7 below in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Snow in the morning (1-3″) then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

 

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts