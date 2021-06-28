Monday’s weather: Oppressively hot with little overnight relief – could be a record-breaker

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

Oppressive heat and humidity will be peaking today and tomorrow. There will be little night-time relief with overnight lows staying above 70. Be sure to take extra precautions if spending time outside. Record for today 96 set in 1941. Forecasting a record-breaking high of 98.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT from noon to 7 p.m. tomorrow

* WHAT...Heat index values will reach between 98 and 104 degrees today and tomorrow afternoons.

* WHERE…Merrimack, Strafford, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham and Western and Central Hillsborough Counties.

* WHEN…Through early Tuesday evening

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Weather Outlook June 28 – July 2

Today: Hazy, very hot, and humid Record High 98 (96 1941) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Tonight: Very warm and humid Low 77 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Hazy, very hot, and humid; spot afternoon thunderstorm High 95 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph Tuesday night: Hazy & warm Low 73 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday: Hazy, hot & humid; afternoon thunderstorms High 92 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Some clouds, warm and humid Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds; humid with thunderstorms High 86 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Some clouds & humid Low 69 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly cloudy & humid with showers and thunderstorms High Around 80 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Friday night: Some clouds and turning less humid Low 59 Winds: W 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching The heatwave will continue into Wednesday before somewhat cooler temperatures arrive by Thursday through the 4th of July weekend. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Hazy sun & humid.

: Hazy sun & humid. UV Index : Very High.

: Very High. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. Temperature : Around 90.

: Around 90. Winds : Southwest winds around 10 mph.

: Southwest winds around 10 mph. Surf Height : 2-3 feet.

: 2-3 feet. Water Temperature : 59 degrees.

: 59 degrees. Rip Current Risk: Low Tides – Hampton Beach: Low -0.8 feet (MLLW) 09:11 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 03:12 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!