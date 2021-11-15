Monday’s weather: Off to a cloudy start with sun showing up, high of 48

Monday’s Weather
Today expect seasonable and mostly dry conditions through tonight. An area of low pressure moves to our north tonight and strengthens across the Canadian Maritimes producing a cold gusty west to northwesterly wind into tomorrow.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 15 – Nov. 19
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures warming into the mid-60s Thursday. Cooler air will quickly make its return for Friday and last into next weekend.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph…except west 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!