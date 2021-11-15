Monday’s weather: Off to a cloudy start with sun showing up, high of 48

Sunday, November 14, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Monday’s Weather

Today expect seasonable and mostly dry conditions through tonight. An area of low pressure moves to our north tonight and strengthens across the Canadian Maritimes producing a cold gusty west to northwesterly wind into tomorrow.

5-Day Outlook Nov. 15 – Nov. 19

Today: Clouds giving way to some sun and cool High 48 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clearing, breezy and cold Low 32 (feel like 22) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Tuesday: Clouds & sun with a cold wind High 45 (feel like 35) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph
Tuesday night: Clearing and cold Low 29 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy High 50 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy & mild Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly cloudy & milder High 65 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Few showers Low 37 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly sunny , breezy and cooler High 48 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Clear and cold Low 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures warming into the mid-60s Thursday. Cooler air will quickly make its return for Friday and last into next weekend.

Forecast for the White Mountains

  • Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph…except west 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.
  • Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11.

grayscale photo of man writing on paper

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!