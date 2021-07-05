Monday’s weather: Mostly sunny with a warming trend

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Monday’s Weather
High pressure moves southeast of New England with a southwest flow developing. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with moderating temperatures near 80.
Weather Outlook July 5 – July 9
Today: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High Near 80 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clouds & more humid; thunderstorms late Low 66 Winds: SSW 5- 10 mph
Tuesday: Hot & humid with a mix of sun & clouds High 90 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Warm & humid Low Near 70 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds, warm & humid with few thunderstorms High 89 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy & humid Low 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with afternoon showers & thunderstorms High 71 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Showers & thunderstorms Low 60 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mix of sun & clouds, late-day thunderstorm High 80 Winds Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Few clouds Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Keeping an eye on the tropics regarding Tropical Storm Elsa. Too soon to foresee any potential impacts to New England, but it could approach our area late next week.
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Sunny
- UV Index: Very high.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- Temperature: In the mid-70s
- Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
- Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
- Water temperature: 60 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides – Hampton Beach: High 7.3 feet (MLLW) 09:03 AM. Low 1.5 feet (MLLW) 03:17 PM .
