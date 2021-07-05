Monday’s weather: Mostly sunny with a warming trend

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

High pressure moves southeast of New England with a southwest flow developing. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with moderating temperatures near 80.

Weather Outlook July 5 – July 9

Today: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High Near 80 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Tonight: Some clouds & more humid; thunderstorms late Low 66 Winds: SSW 5- 10 mph Tuesday: Hot & humid with a mix of sun & clouds High 90 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph Tuesday night: Warm & humid Low Near 70 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds, warm & humid with few thunderstorms High 89 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Cloudy & humid Low 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with afternoon showers & thunderstorms High 71 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Showers & thunderstorms Low 60 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Friday: Mix of sun & clouds, late-day thunderstorm High 80 Winds Winds: Light & Variable Friday night: Few clouds Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching Keeping an eye on the tropics regarding Tropical Storm Elsa. Too soon to foresee any potential impacts to New England, but it could approach our area late next week. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Sunny

: Sunny UV Index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. Temperature : In the mid-70s

: In the mid-70s Winds : Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Surf Height : Around 3 feet.

: Around 3 feet. Water temperature : 60 degrees.

: 60 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides – Hampton Beach: High 7.3 feet (MLLW) 09:03 AM. Low 1.5 feet (MLLW) 03:17 PM . Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!