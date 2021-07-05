Monday’s weather: Mostly sunny with a warming trend

Sunday, July 4, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

High pressure moves southeast of New England with a southwest flow developing. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with moderating temperatures near 80.

Weather Outlook July 5 – July 9

Today: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High Near 80 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some clouds & more humid; thunderstorms late Low 66 Winds: SSW 5- 10 mph

Tuesday: Hot & humid with a mix of sun & clouds High 90 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Warm & humid Low Near 70 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds, warm & humid with few thunderstorms High 89 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy & humid Low 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with afternoon showers & thunderstorms High 71 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Showers & thunderstorms Low 60 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday: Mix of sun & clouds, late-day thunderstorm High 80 Winds Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Few clouds Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Keeping an eye on the tropics regarding Tropical Storm Elsa. Too soon to foresee any potential impacts to New England, but it could approach our area late next week.

Beach Weather Update

  • Weather Outlook: Sunny
  • UV Index: Very high.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • Temperature: In the mid-70s
  • Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
  • Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
  • Water temperature: 60 degrees.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides – Hampton Beach: High 7.3 feet (MLLW) 09:03 AM. Low 1.5 feet (MLLW) 03:17 PM .

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!