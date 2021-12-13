Monday’s weather: Mostly sunny and milder with a high of 52

Monday’s Weather
The last full week of fall will be warmer than normal, the normal high this time of year is 40. Today with lots of sunshine the high will hit 52.
5-Day Outlook Dec. 13 – Dec. 17
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The 12 days before Christmas forecast: A chance for snow and or sleet.
Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire
Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.
Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Crotched Mountain, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak; Cranmore Mountain Resort (reopens)
Friday, December 17th – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Saturday,
Saturday December 18th – Black Mountain
Sunday, December 26th – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback TBD – McIntyre Ski Area
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s… except in the mid-20s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 45 to 55 mph… except west 55 to 75 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!