Monday’s weather: Mostly sunny and milder with a high of 52

Monday’s Weather

The last full week of fall will be warmer than normal, the normal high this time of year is 40. Today with lots of sunshine the high will hit 52.

5-Day Outlook Dec. 13 – Dec. 17

Today: Becoming mostly sunny & milder. High 52 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 46 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Cloudy with a passing shower. Low 37 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy & milder. High 58 Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 44 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Friday: Sun & clouds with a gusty wind. High 48 (feel like 39) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with snow & rain showers. Low 31 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The 12 days before Christmas forecast: A chance for snow and or sleet.

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Crotched Mountain, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak; Cranmore Mountain Resort (reopens)

Friday, December 17th – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Saturday,

Saturday December 18th – Black Mountain

Sunday, December 26th – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback TBD – McIntyre Ski Area

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s… except in the mid-20s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 45 to 55 mph… except west 55 to 75 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.

