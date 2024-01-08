Monday’s weather: Mostly sunny and breezy, high of 32 + snow totals

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Monday’s Weather
Weather Alerts
Rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will likely bring a rapid melting of the existing snow cover on the ground beneath that is still wet from prior storms in December. Flooding of city streets, small streams, and even along some major rivers is likely. In addition to the likelihood of heavy rain and flooding is the risk of damaging winds and power outages with winds gusting to 40 mph. Property owners and road crews may be able to help with flood control by keeping storm drains free from piles of snow during storm cleanup operations.
Sunday Snow Totals
- Meredith 10.5 inches
- Sanbornton 9 inches
- Meredith 8 inches
- Madison 66 inches
- Spofford 4 inches
- Keene 2 inches
- Whitefield 4 inches
- Lancaster 1.6 inches
- Hanover 8 inches
-
Hudson 15.3 inches
-
Brookline 15.1 inches
-
Nashua 14.7 inches
-
Litchfield 11.5 inches
-
Hillsborough 10.1 inches
-
Manchester 10.0 inches
-
Bedford 9.0 inches
-
Merrimack 7.3 inches
- Hollis 8.5 inches
- Milford 5 inches
- Northfield 8 inches
- Salisbury 6.5 inches
- Canterbury 5.3 inches
-
Warner 11.5 inches
-
Concord 8.4 inches
-
Henniker 8.3 inches
-
Epsom 7.0 inches
- Newton 9 inches
- Deerfield 6 inches
- Auburn 5.5 inches
- Londonderry 8 inches
-
Salem 18.5 inches
-
Plaistow 16.5 inches
-
Chester 13.8 inches
-
Derry 13.0 inches
-
Seabrook 13.0 inches
-
Londonderry 12.3 inches
-
Raymond 9.6 inches
-
Seabrook 9.5 inches
-
Lee 9.0 inches
-
Portsmouth 8.0 inches
- Northwood 4 inches
- Newport 7.5 inches
5-Day Outlook, Jan. 8-12
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 23 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 14 below
