Monday’s weather: Mostly sunny and breezy, high of 32 + snow totals

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 23 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 14 belowmits obscured. Snow (2-4″). Highs around 15. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of snow 90 percent.