Monday's weather: Mostly sunny and breezy, high of 32 + snow totals

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Monday’s Weather

Today bright sunshine with a cold breeze making the high in the low 30s feel like the low 20s.

Weather Alerts

Rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will likely bring a rapid melting of the existing snow cover on the ground beneath that is still wet from prior storms in December. Flooding of city streets, small streams, and even along some major rivers is likely. In addition to the likelihood of heavy rain and flooding is the risk of damaging winds and power outages with winds gusting to 40 mph. Property owners and road crews may be able to help with flood control by keeping storm drains free from piles of snow during storm cleanup operations.

Sunday Snow Totals

Belknap County
  • Meredith 10.5 inches
  • Sanbornton 9 inches
  • Meredith 8 inches
Carroll County
  • Madison 66 inches
Cheshire County
  • Spofford 4 inches
  • Keene 2 inches
Coos County
  • Whitefield 4 inches
  • Lancaster 1.6 inches
Grafton County
  • Hanover 8 inches
Hillsborough County
  • Hudson 15.3 inches
  • Brookline 15.1 inches
  • Nashua 14.7 inches
  • Litchfield 11.5 inches
  • Hillsborough 10.1 inches
  • Manchester 10.0 inches
  • Bedford 9.0 inches
  • Merrimack 7.3 inches
  • Hollis 8.5 inches
  • Milford 5 inches
Merrimack County
  • Northfield 8 inches
  • Salisbury 6.5 inches
  • Canterbury 5.3 inches
  • Warner 11.5 inches
  • Concord 8.4 inches
  • Henniker 8.3 inches
  • Epsom 7.0 inches
Rockingham County
  • Newton 9 inches
  • Deerfield 6 inches
  • Auburn 5.5 inches
  • Londonderry 8 inches
  • Salem 18.5 inches
  • Plaistow 16.5 inches
  • Chester 13.8 inches
  • Derry 13.0 inches
  • Seabrook 13.0 inches
  • Londonderry 12.3 inches
  • Raymond 9.6 inches
  • Seabrook 9.5 inches
  • Lee 9.0 inches
  • Portsmouth 8.0 inches
Strafford County
  • Northwood 4 inches
Sullivan County
  • Newport 7.5 inches

5-Day Outlook, Jan. 8-12

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 32 (feeling like 22) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 16 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 36 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Windy with snow (3″) to a heavy rain (1.5″). Low 34 Winds: ESE 15-20+ mph (gusts to 40 mph)
Wednesday: Morning rain (.30″); mostly cloudy, mild, and windy. High 54 Winds: SW 15-25+ mph
Wednesday night: Partial clearing & breezy. Low 34 (feel like 29) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Cooler with some sun & clouds. High 44 (feel like 37) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clearing. Low 30 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 44 Winds: W 5-10mph
Friday night: Wintery mix to snow late (1-2″). Low 32 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Another storm moving in Friday night into Saturday. Too early for the possible track of the storm.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 23 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 14 belowmits obscured. Snow (2-4″). Highs around 15. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of snow 90 percent.

 

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

