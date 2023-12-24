Monday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with fog, high of 47

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Scattered rain showers and freezing rain with possible freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.