Monday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with fog, high of 47

Monday’s Weather
Christmas will bring us some fog and clouds but mild with temperatures in the upper 40s about 10 degrees above normal.
5-Day Outlook, Dec. 25 – 29
Christmas: Mainly cloudy with some fog & mild. High 47 Winds: Ligh & Variable
Tonight: Clouds with some fog & mild. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Morning clouds & fog with some afternoon sun & mild. High 50 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy and mild with some fog late. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy with rain towards evening and mild. High Around 50 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy with periods of rain (.50″) & mild. Low 44 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy & mild with a few showers. High 53 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers early. Low 34 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy & cooler with some afternoon flurries. High 39 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday night: Early flurries with some clearing late. Low 27 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
New Year’s Eve forecast: Mainly clear and mild. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Scattered rain showers and freezing rain with possible freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
