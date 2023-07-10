Monday’s weather: Mostly cloudy, some showers likely, high of 79

Today: More clouds than sun & humid with some stray showers & thunderstorms late. High 79 (feel like 83) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Evening thunderstorms and humid, then rain late. Low 69 Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Humid with periods of rain (1″) and a spot thunderstorm; persistent downpours may lead to significant flooding. High 76 (feel like 79) Winds: E 5-10 mph

Monday night: Cloudy and humid with showers and a thunderstorm early. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Cloudy & humid with some showers and thundershowers. High 83 (feel like 85) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some sun, hot, & humid. High 90 (feel like 96) Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some sun, hot, & humid with a spot afternoon thunderstorm. High 91 (feel like 96) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Humid with spot thunderstorms & showers. Low 69 Winds: S 5-10 mph