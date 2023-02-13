Monday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and cooler but still mild, high of 43

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Monday’s Weather

Today an area of low pressure will track south of Cape Cod producing partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will feel cooler than yesterday but still slightly above normal with highs in the lower 40s.

Record-breaking temps

Thursday will be warmer it will feel more like spring than winter. The record high of 65 will break the record of 60 set in 2006.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 13-17 Today: Lots of clouds. High 43 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Tonight: Some clouds with flurries or snow showers early. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and mild. High 45 (feel like 39) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mild with some sun & clouds along with the wind. High 53 (feel like 46) Winds: SSW 10-20 mph Wednesday night: Some clearing and mild. Low 43 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Thursday: Some morning sun along with afternoon clouds with record warmth. High 65 (record 60 2006) Winds: SW 5-15 mph Thursday night: Cloudy and very mid with some showers. Low 50 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Friday: Cloudy & mild with some rain. High 59 early with falling temperatures. Winds: WNW 15-20 mph Friday night: Clearing, breezy, and much colder. Low 18 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This week will start with temperatures in the 40s with 50s on Wednesday and record warmth on Thursday! Turning colder next weekend.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to west around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.