Monday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and cooler but still mild, high of 43

Monday’s Weather
Today an area of low pressure will track south of Cape Cod producing partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will feel cooler than yesterday but still slightly above normal with highs in the lower 40s.
Record-breaking temps
Thursday will be warmer it will feel more like spring than winter. The record high of 65 will break the record of 60 set in 2006.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 13-17
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
This week will start with temperatures in the 40s with 50s on Wednesday and record warmth on Thursday! Turning colder next weekend.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to west around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.