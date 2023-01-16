Monday’s weather: Morning snow showers, high of 33

MLK Day: Some morning snow showers (.5″) High 33 (feel like 23) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph Monday night: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 28 (feel like 17) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Tuesday: Milder with some clouds & sun. High 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few evening showers. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & mild. High 47 (feel like 38) Winds: W 10-15+ mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low Around 30 (feel like 26) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Thursday: Some sun with afternoon clouds. High 37 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Some snow (2-4″). Low 29 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Friday: Snow showers (1″). High 34 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Friday night: Flurries early with partial clearing late. Low 25 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Some snow late Thursday night into Friday. Another chance for snow next Sunday night into Monday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid-20s. North winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today – Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid-20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below in the morning.