Monday’s weather: Morning snow showers, high of 33

Monday’s Weather
The coastal low pressure that brought minor-accumulating light snow across eastern New Hampshire will end this morning with highs in the low 30s but feeling like 23. Tomorrow will be milder with some sun with highs in the mid-40s.
Daily Forecast for Jan. 16, 2022-Jan. 20, 2023
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Some snow late Thursday night into Friday. Another chance for snow next Sunday night into Monday.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid-20s. North winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below in the morning.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today – Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid-20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below in the morning.