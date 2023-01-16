Monday’s weather: Morning snow showers, high of 33

Sunday, January 15, 2023

The coastal low pressure that brought minor-accumulating light snow across eastern New Hampshire will end this morning with highs in the low 30s but feeling like 23. Tomorrow will be milder with some sun with highs in the mid-40s.

 

MLK Day: Some morning snow showers (.5″) High 33 (feel like 23) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 28 (feel like 17) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Milder with some clouds & sun. High 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few evening showers. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & mild. High 47 (feel like 38) Winds: W 10-15+ mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low Around 30 (feel like 26) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Some sun with afternoon clouds. High 37 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some snow (2-4″). Low 29 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Snow showers (1″). High 34 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Flurries early with partial clearing late. Low 25 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Some snow late Thursday night into Friday. Another chance for snow next Sunday night into Monday.

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid-20s. North winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today – Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid-20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below in the morning.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

