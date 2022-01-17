Monday’s weather: Morning snow changing to rain, gusty winds and late night flash-freeze possible

Sunday, January 16, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Monday’s Weather

Snow this morning will change to rain by 8 AM the winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. During the afternoon mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 40s. Tonight, a flash freeze is possible, so make sure you clean up the slush.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 A.M. MONDAY

Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. A transition to rain is expected through the morning. Winds may gust as high as 45 mph during the morning for Strafford and Eastern Hillsborough Counties.

Anticipated impacts: Roads will become snow-covered and slippery. Intense snowfall rates will make for worse driving conditions than usual, and a switch to rain will make the remaining snow-covered roads even more slippery.

Heavy snowfall rates are anticipated, with rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour expected at times until the changeover to rain.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

High-wind warning in effect until 4 p.m.: Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 55 to 65 mph expected for coastal Rockingham County. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. The highest winds are expected to be during the morning and midday hours. They will diminish thereafter.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 17- Jan. 21

MLK Day: Early morning snow to rain and windy. Mostly cloudy this afternoon High 42 (feel like 32) Winds: ESE to SSW 25-35+mph
Monday night: Potential for a flash-freeze. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. Low 22 (feel like 12) Winds: W 10-15+mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, colder, and windy. High 25 (feel like 9) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy & very cold. Low 8 (feel like 0) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy with a few snow showers and not as cold. High 34 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Clouds with some breaks of sunshine. High 31 (feel like 20) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clear and much colder. Low 4 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 18 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and very cold. Low 6 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Another arctic blast for Thursday night and Friday. Snow is possible next weekend.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Snow. A chance of freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Snow (8-12″) may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 50 to 60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Snow (8-12″) A chance of freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to around 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:
ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS
Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

