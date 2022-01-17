Monday’s weather: Morning snow changing to rain, gusty winds and late night flash-freeze possible

Snow this morning will change to rain by 8 AM the winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. During the afternoon mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 40s. Tonight, a flash freeze is possible, so make sure you clean up the slush.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 A.M. MONDAY

Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. A transition to rain is expected through the morning. Winds may gust as high as 45 mph during the morning for Strafford and Eastern Hillsborough Counties.

Anticipated impacts: Roads will become snow-covered and slippery. Intense snowfall rates will make for worse driving conditions than usual, and a switch to rain will make the remaining snow-covered roads even more slippery.

Heavy snowfall rates are anticipated, with rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour expected at times until the changeover to rain.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

High-wind warning in effect until 4 p.m.: Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 55 to 65 mph expected for coastal Rockingham County. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. The highest winds are expected to be during the morning and midday hours. They will diminish thereafter.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.