Monday’s weather: Mix of sun & clouds, high of 81; keeping an eye on storm track for Wednesday

Sunday, August 14, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday’s Weather

High pressure lingers into today providing mainly dry and warm weather, along with comfortable humidity.

Weather Alert

A nor’easter-type storm is possible, Wednesday into Thursday with much-needed rain! There is potential for a coastal low pressure to affect the area around the middle of the week. Heavy rain and gusty winds are a possibility, but confidence is low as to the actual track of the system.

Check out the two possible tracks of the storm below.

Right now, storm scenario #2 looks more likely.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 15-Aug. 19

Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 81 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low 59 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds with a few spotty showers. High 79 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of showers. High: 74 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 80 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 63 Winds: SSW5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Heat and humidity make a comeback next weekend!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. South winds up to 10 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny.

U.V. Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Wind: East winds around 5 mph.

Surf height: Around 1 foot.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.8 feet (MLLW) 08:44 AM. High 9.3 feet (MLLW) 02:42 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

East winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 76 degrees.

