Monday’s weather: Mix of sun & clouds, high of 81; keeping an eye on storm track for Wednesday

Monday’s Weather
Weather Alert
A nor’easter-type storm is possible, Wednesday into Thursday with much-needed rain! There is potential for a coastal low pressure to affect the area around the middle of the week. Heavy rain and gusty winds are a possibility, but confidence is low as to the actual track of the system.
Check out the two possible tracks of the storm below.
Right now, storm scenario #2 looks more likely.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 15-Aug. 19
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. South winds up to 10 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Mostly sunny.
U.V. Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Wind: East winds around 5 mph.
Surf height: Around 1 foot.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 65 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.8 feet (MLLW) 08:44 AM. High 9.3 feet (MLLW) 02:42 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee