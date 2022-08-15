Monday’s weather: Mix of sun & clouds, high of 81; keeping an eye on storm track for Wednesday

High pressure lingers into today providing mainly dry and warm weather, along with comfortable humidity.

Weather Alert

A nor’easter-type storm is possible, Wednesday into Thursday with much-needed rain! There is potential for a coastal low pressure to affect the area around the middle of the week. Heavy rain and gusty winds are a possibility, but confidence is low as to the actual track of the system.

Check out the two possible tracks of the storm below.

Right now, storm scenario #2 looks more likely.