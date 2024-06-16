Monday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 89

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

A blend of sunshine and clouds with increasing humidity levels, reaching a high of 89 degrees.

5-Day Forecast June 17-21

Today: A mix of sun and clouds with rising humidity levels. High 89 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Some clouds & humid. Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Hazy sun, very hot, and muggy with a record high. High 100 (feel like 104) breaking the record of 94 set in 2018. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Hazy, muggy, and warm. Low 72 Breaking the record for the highest minimum temperature previously set in 2006. Winds: SSW 5-1o mph
Wednesday: Hazy sun, very hot, and muggy. High 102 (feel like 107) breaking the record of 96 set in 1941. Winds: SW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Hazy, muggy, and warm. Low 74 Matching the record for the highest minimum temperature set in 2012. Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday (First day of Summer): Hazy sun, very hot, and muggy. High 103 (feel like 106) breaking the record of 98 set in 1953. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Hazy, very warm, and muggy. Low 75 Breaking the record for the highest minimum temperature previously set in 1944. Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Hazy, hot, and humid with spotty afternoon thunderstorms. High 94 (feel like 101) Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Friday night: Spot evening thunderstorm; otherwise, warm and humid. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable

The Heat is On

This week’s escalating heat and humidity will create conditions reminiscent of July, with record heat. The season’s first heat wave is expected to begin on Tuesday, becoming an official heat wave by Thursday, coinciding with the start of astronomical summer.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Thursday, temperatures are expected to soar, potentially reaching a scorching 103 degrees, nearing Manchester’s all-time high of 105 degrees set on Wednesday, August 3, 1988. Feel like temperatures will be dangerously hot soaring to 106 degrees.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 60s… except around 60 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds will be up to 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Mostly sunny.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Water Temperature: 60 degrees.

Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.2 feet (MLLW) 08:37 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 02:49 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Expect southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph with waves at approximately 1 foot. The morning will be mostly cloudy, transitioning to partly sunny later. Temperatures will reach highs in the lower ’80s. There is no forecast for thunderstorms during this period. The water temperature will be 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

