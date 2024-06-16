Monday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 89

Today: A mix of sun and clouds with rising humidity levels. High 89 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Some clouds & humid. Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Hazy sun, very hot, and muggy with a record high. High 100 (feel like 104) breaking the record of 94 set in 2018. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Hazy, muggy, and warm. Low 72 Breaking the record for the highest minimum temperature previously set in 2006. Winds: SSW 5-1o mph

Wednesday: Hazy sun, very hot, and muggy. High 102 (feel like 107) breaking the record of 96 set in 1941. Winds: SW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Hazy, muggy, and warm. Low 74 Matching the record for the highest minimum temperature set in 2012. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday (First day of Summer): Hazy sun, very hot, and muggy. High 103 (feel like 106) breaking the record of 98 set in 1953. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Hazy, very warm, and muggy. Low 75 Breaking the record for the highest minimum temperature previously set in 1944. Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Hazy, hot, and humid with spotty afternoon thunderstorms. High 94 (feel like 101) Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Friday night: Spot evening thunderstorm; otherwise, warm and humid. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable