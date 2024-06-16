Monday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 89

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Monday’s Weather
A blend of sunshine and clouds with increasing humidity levels, reaching a high of 89 degrees.
5-Day Forecast June 17-21
The Heat is On
This week’s escalating heat and humidity will create conditions reminiscent of July, with record heat. The season’s first heat wave is expected to begin on Tuesday, becoming an official heat wave by Thursday, coinciding with the start of astronomical summer.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Thursday, temperatures are expected to soar, potentially reaching a scorching 103 degrees, nearing Manchester’s all-time high of 105 degrees set on Wednesday, August 3, 1988. Feel like temperatures will be dangerously hot soaring to 106 degrees.
Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts
Take a Hike
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 60s… except around 60 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds will be up to 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.
Hit the Beach
Weather: Mostly sunny.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.2 feet (MLLW) 08:37 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 02:49 PM.
Jump in a Lake
Expect southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph with waves at approximately 1 foot. The morning will be mostly cloudy, transitioning to partly sunny later. Temperatures will reach highs in the lower ’80s. There is no forecast for thunderstorms during this period. The water temperature will be 68 degrees Fahrenheit.