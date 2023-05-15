Monday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 76

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph increasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 45 mph increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 13 in the morning. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph increasing to around 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Waves around 2 feet building to 2 to 4 feet in the afternoon. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 53 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. life jacket or operating a radio. Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 08:26 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 02:58 PM

Lake Winnipesaukee

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves around 2 feet building to 2 to 4 feet in the afternoon. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 52 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.