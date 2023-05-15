Monday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 76

Weather Watch Video
<
Monday’s Weather
5-Day Forecast May 15-19
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Waves around 2 feet building to 2 to 4 feet in the afternoon. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 53 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. life jacket or operating a radio. Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 08:26 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 02:58 PM
Lake Winnipesaukee
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves around 2 feet building to 2 to 4 feet in the afternoon. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 52 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.