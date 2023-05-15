Monday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 76

Monday’s Weather

Our dry weather will continue today with warmer temperatures in the mid-70s. The dry and breezy conditions today can lead to elevated brush fire risk.


5-Day Forecast May 15-19

Today: Warmer & breezy with a mix of sun & clouds; dry and breezy conditions can lead to an elevated brush fire risk. High 76 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 54 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Lots of sun & windy. High 79 Winds: WSW 15-25+ mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 49 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy, and cooler. High Near 60 Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 39 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High Around 70 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear. Low 44 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 73 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Clouding up with showers late. Low 55 Winds: S 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Most of next week looks mainly dry with temperatures mainly in the 70s.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph increasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 45 mph increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 13 in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph increasing to around 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Waves around 2 feet building to 2 to 4 feet in the afternoon. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 53 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. life jacket or operating a radio. Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 08:26 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 02:58 PM

Lake Winnipesaukee

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves around 2 feet building to 2 to 4 feet in the afternoon. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 52 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

