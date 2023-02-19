Monday’s weather: Milder with passing afternoon spot showers, high of 54

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

President’s day will be mild with a passing afternoon shower in spots with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Weather Alert A significant winter storm is increasingly likely Wednesday night through Thursday night. While amounts remain uncertain, snow, sleet, freezing rain, or an ice storm are all possible with this system. This weekend another chance of wintry precipitation develops. 5-Day Outlook, Feb. 20-24 President’s Day: Cloudy & mild with a spot shower. High 54 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler with a few rain or snow showers. High 40 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partial clearing & breezy. Low 29 (feel like 23) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph Wednesday: Increasing clouds and mild. High Near 40 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Some snow possibly mixed with sleet (2-4″) by morning. Low 25 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Thursday: Colder with snow (2-4″), sleet, and freezing rain; potential for an ice storm. High Near 30 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph Thursday night: Wintery mix to snow (1-3″). Low 19 Winds: N 5-10 mph Friday: Windy & cold with a mix of sun & clouds with a few flurries. High 29 (feel like 13) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph Friday night: Mainly clear and quite cold. Low 4 (feel like -9) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

March begins in 10 days, and it looks like it will come in like a Lion with a snowstorm.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph… except west 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Cloudy. Scattered snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.