Monday’s weather: Mild weather returns with a mostly-sunny day, high of 46

Monday’s Weather
Snowiest Dec. 4ths in the Northeast
While it’s been so warm and rainy recently, it usually isn’t that way around here in December. Here’s a look at when we had the snowiest December 4th at a few locations across our area.
Daily Forecast for Dec. 4-Dec. 8, 2022
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next weekend temperatures are in the 30s. The long-range outlook is some snow next Sunday night into Monday.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except southwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 13 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the morning.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report