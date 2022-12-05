Monday’s weather: Mild weather returns with a mostly-sunny day, high of 46

Today: Mostly sunny. High 46 Winds: S 5-10+ mph

Tonight: Clouding up. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Periods of showers in the afternoon (.25) & mild. High 51 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Periods of rain (.50″) Low 47 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy & very mild with rain (.50″). High 54 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Evening showers with some clearing late. Low 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Some sun & mild. High 50 Winds: NNW 10-15mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 43 Winds: N 10-15 mph

Friday night: Some snow showers an accumulation is possible. Low 28 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Next weekend temperatures are in the 30s. The long-range outlook is some snow next Sunday night into Monday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except southwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 13 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the morning.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report