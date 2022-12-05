Monday’s weather: Mild weather returns with a mostly-sunny day, high of 46

Sunday, December 4, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday, December 4, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Monday’s Weather

Yesterday we had a normal December day. It is short-lived as abnormally mild temperatures arrive today through mid-week.

Snowiest Dec. 4ths in the Northeast

While it’s been so warm and rainy recently, it usually isn’t that way around here in December. Here’s a look at when we had the snowiest December 4th at a few locations across our area.

Daily Forecast for Dec. 4-Dec. 8, 2022

Today: Mostly sunny. High 46 Winds: S 5-10+ mph
Tonight: Clouding up. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Periods of showers in the afternoon (.25) & mild. High 51 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Periods of rain (.50″) Low 47 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy & very mild with rain (.50″). High 54 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Evening showers with some clearing late. Low 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun & mild. High 50 Winds: NNW 10-15mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 43 Winds: N 10-15 mph
Friday night: Some snow showers an accumulation is possible. Low 28 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next weekend temperatures are in the 30s. The long-range outlook is some snow next Sunday night into Monday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except southwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 13 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the morning.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts