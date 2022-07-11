Monday’s weather: Lovely day, high of 88

Sunday, July 10, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday, July 10, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Monday’s Weather

Today will be very warm and comfortable with increasing heat and humidity tomorrow and Wednesday.

5-Day Outlook July 11-July 15

Today: Mostly sunny & comfortable. High 88 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 68 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds with more humidity watch out for a pop-up thunderstorm. High Around 90 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Early spot thunderstorm then becoming partly cloudy & humid. Low 69 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High 90 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 66 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Humid with a mix of sun & clouds. High 84 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and less humid. Low 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Sun & clouds. High 83 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

We need rain, but no significant rain is in sight.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Sunny and warmer.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: Southwest winds at around 5 mph increasing to the south at around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides: High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 09:33 AM. Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 03:46.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 73 degrees.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts