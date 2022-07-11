Monday’s weather: Lovely day, high of 88

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Sunny and warmer.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: Southwest winds at around 5 mph increasing to the south at around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides: High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 09:33 AM. Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 03:46.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee