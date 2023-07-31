Monday’s weather: Lots of sun, perhaps a passing shower, high of 81

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

On the last day of July, a cold front will bring a chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm followed by another shot of cooler and drier air for the first day of August.

5-Day Outlook, July 31 – Aug. 4

Today (Last day of July): Lots of sun & comfortable with a passing shower or thunderstorm. High 81 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tonight: Mainly clear and comfortably cool. Low 56 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday (August 1st): Mostly sunny & nice. High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear and comfortably chilly. Low 54 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 78 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Clear and comfortably chilly. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 83 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid. Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun & humid with a few showers and a thunderstorm. High 79 (feel like 83) Winds: S 10-15 mph
Friday night: Humid with some rain and a thunderstorm. Low 67 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of August will start out humid with some sun & thunderstorms the second half of the weekend will be sunny and less humid with a high near 80.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Scattered showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Scattered showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny & comfortable.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 70.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 10:37 AM. Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 04:46 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 80 degrees.

