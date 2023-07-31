Monday’s weather: Lots of sun, perhaps a passing shower, high of 81

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Scattered showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Scattered showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.