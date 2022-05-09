Monday’s weather: Lots of sun, breezy and warm with a high of 63

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 13 in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.