Monday’s weather: Lots of sun, breezy and warm with a high of 63

Sunday, May 8, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday’s Weather

Dry weather is expected well into this week, as high pressure to our north keeps any rain to our south. A gradual warm-up is expected through the week, with near-record summer-like high temperatures later this week.

5-Day Outlook May 9-May 13

Today: Lots of sunshine & breezy. High 63 Winds: ENE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear. Low 41 Winds: NNE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High 67 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder. High 70 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 49 Winds N 5-10 mph
Thursday: The feel of summer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 83 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 56 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Very warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High 86 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear & warm. Low 63 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

High pressure will keep us dry with a warming trend this week. Thursday, Friday, and the start of next weekend we could hit 80 or higher.

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 13 in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

