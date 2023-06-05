Monday’s weather: Lots of clouds, high of 66

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Monday’s weather
A stubborn upper low will continue to spoil the arrival of meteorological summer. The raw conditions and showers are expected to last into the middle of this week, although temperatures will gradually tick upwards into the middle 60s today.
5-Day Forecast June 5-June 9
Today: Lots of clouds & not as cool with a few early showers. High 66 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with some evening showers. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun with a few afternoon showers and warmer. High 73 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
This weekend will be drier and warmer with temperatures in the 70s Saturday and around 80 Sunday.
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph… except north 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 19.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Cloudy. Showers likely
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Around 60.
Winds: North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Surf Height Around 7 feet.
Water Temperature: 55 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
North winds around 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 62 degrees.
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
