Monday’s weather: Lots of clouds, high of 66

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph… except north 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 19.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.