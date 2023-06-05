Monday’s weather: Lots of clouds, high of 66

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s weather

A stubborn upper low will continue to spoil the arrival of meteorological summer. The raw conditions and showers are expected to last into the middle of this week, although temperatures will gradually tick upwards into the middle 60s today.


5-Day Forecast June 5-June 9

Today: Lots of clouds & not as cool with a few early showers. High 66 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with some evening showers. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun with a few afternoon showers and warmer. High 73 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy with evening showers. Low 51 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & cool with some afternoon showers. High 63 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 50 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy and cool with a few afternoon showers. High 65 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Becoming partly cloudy & chilly. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly cloudy & cool with a few light showers. High 65 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend will be drier and warmer with temperatures in the 70s Saturday and around 80 Sunday.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph… except north 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 19.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Cloudy. Showers likely

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Around 60.

Winds: North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf Height Around 7 feet.

Water Temperature: 55 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Moderate.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.8 feet (MLLW) 07:05 AM. High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 01:03 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

North winds around 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 62 degrees.

