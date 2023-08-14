Monday’s weather: Less humid with a mix of sun and clouds, high of 82

Today: Not as humid with a mix of sun & clouds. High 82 (feel like 84) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clouding up & more humid with some showers late. Low 64 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy, breezy, & humid with some showers and thunderstorms. High 74 (feel like 76) Winds: SW 10-15+ mph Tuesday night: Early showers & humid with some clearing late. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Some sun & clouds with humidity. High 80 (feel like 83) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some sun & humid. High 81 (feel like 83) Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds & humid with showers late. Low 64 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. High78 (feel like 81) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Some clearing and less humid. Low 60 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph