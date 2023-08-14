Monday’s weather: Less humid with a mix of sun and clouds, high of 82

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Today high-pressure noses in for the beginning of the work week. Not as humid with highs in the lower 80s. Another low-pressure system moves in tomorrow with humidity and showers and thunderstorms.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 14 – 18

Today: Not as humid with a mix of sun & clouds. High 82 (feel like 84) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clouding up & more humid with some showers late. Low 64 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy, breezy, & humid with some showers and thunderstorms. High 74 (feel like 76) Winds: SW 10-15+ mph Tuesday night: Early showers & humid with some clearing late. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds with humidity. High 80 (feel like 83) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun & humid. High 81 (feel like 83) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds & humid with showers late. Low 64 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. High78 (feel like 81) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Some clearing and less humid. Low 60 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

At the end of next week, the potential for a heat wave. Highs on Sunday 90 degrees, Monday 92 degrees, and Tuesday around 90 degrees.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny.
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: Near 80.
Winds: West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.
Water Temperature: 63 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 11:09 AM. Low 1.3 feet (MLLW) 05:18 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

West winds around 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 72 degrees.

