Monday’s weather: It may be snowing in the Alps, but more gorgeous weather is on tap for NH

Monday’s Weather
Large high-pressure over New England that gave us great weather for the last weekend of summer will still be in control today. Sunshine and low humidity with temperatures in the mid-70s today along with cool conditions tonight with temperatures near 50.
Weather Trivia
Snow reported in the Alps at many ski areas yesterday morning.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 20 – Sept. 24
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A slow-moving frontal system approaching from the west will be accompanied by showers at times Thursday into Friday. Improving conditions expected next weekend.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!