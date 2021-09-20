Monday’s weather: It may be snowing in the Alps, but more gorgeous weather is on tap for NH

Monday’s Weather

Large high-pressure over New England that gave us great weather for the last weekend of summer will still be in control today. Sunshine and low humidity with temperatures in the mid-70s today along with cool conditions tonight with temperatures near 50.

Weather Trivia

Snow reported in the Alps at many ski areas yesterday morning.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 20 – Sept. 24

Today: Sunny & nice High 76 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear & cool Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 76 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy Low 58 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
First day of fall: Mix sun & clouds High 75 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloud & mild with a passing shower Low 64 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Periods of showers and a thunderstorm High 77 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Few showers Low 62 Winds: 5-15 mph
Friday: Cloudy with showers High 72 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Showers early with clearing late Low 55 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A slow-moving frontal system approaching from the west will be accompanied by showers at times Thursday into Friday. Improving conditions expected next weekend.

Image/NH State Parks website

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Weather: Sunny
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the upper 60s.
Winds: East winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
Water temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Current Risk*: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 11:42 AM.
* Low Risk – A low risk of rip currents implies that wind and wave conditions are not expected to support the development of enhanced rip currents. However, rip currents are always possible, especially near jetties and other structures. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

