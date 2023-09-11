Monday’s weather: Humid with showers and T-storms, high of 78

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday, September 10, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Monday’s Weather

Today warm and humid weather will persist with more showers and thunderstorms at times.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 11–15

Today: Humid with some showers & thunderstorms. High 78 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Spot evening thunderstorm & humid. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some clouds with a few showers & not as humid. High 76 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Some clouds. Low 63 Winds: Light& Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy and more humid with some rain (.50″). High 72 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some evening showers & thunderstorms. Low 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Few showers early followed by some sun and less humid. High 75 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear & comfortable. Low 53 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Cool & breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High Near 70 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Friday night: Some clouds & comfortable. Low 57 Winds: NNW 5-10 mpg

Risk Trend for Hurricane Lee

The risk Trend for Hurricane Lee is a 40-60% chance of rain & wind from Lee this weekend. Defiantly will get rough surf and rip tides! Hurricane Lee still could make a close pass to Southern New England this weekend. Increasing surf and rip currents are likely to begin around Tuesday and continue into the weekend, although there is low confidence in any other impacts.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Hurricane Lee’s direct impacts are increasing from eastern New England to the Canadian Maritime Provinces and the large Canadian island of Newfoundland late week into the weekend.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers.

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 67 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 09:56 AM. Low 1.4 feet (MLLW) 04:11 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

South winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 75 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts