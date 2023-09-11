Monday’s weather: Humid with showers and T-storms, high of 78

Today: Humid with some showers & thunderstorms. High 78 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Spot evening thunderstorm & humid. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Some clouds with a few showers & not as humid. High 76 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Some clouds. Low 63 Winds: Light& Variable

Wednesday: Cloudy and more humid with some rain (.50″). High 72 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Some evening showers & thunderstorms. Low 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Few showers early followed by some sun and less humid. High 75 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear & comfortable. Low 53 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Friday: Cool & breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High Near 70 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Friday night: Some clouds & comfortable. Low 57 Winds: NNW 5-10 mpg