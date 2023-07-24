Monday’s weather: Humid with mix of sun and clouds, high of 89

Monday, July 24, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday, July 24, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Monday’s Weather

Some sun & humid with highs in the upper 80s but feeling like it’s in the lower 90s.

5-Day Forecast July 24 – 28

Today: Humid with a mix of sun & clouds. High 89 (feel like 93) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 66 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & humid with a stray thunderstorm. High 87 (feel like 89) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Few clouds & humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. High 90 (feel like 94) Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Hazy & muggy with some fog late. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy with a stray thunderstorm. High 95 (near record heat; 96 set in 2020) (feel like 100) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Very warm & muggy. Low 75 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy with late-day thunderstorms. High 95 (feel like 100) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Evening thunderstorms, cloudy and muggy. Low 71 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Summertime heat and humidity are on the way!

Heat and humidity should return for the middle and end of next week, with the potential for a 3-day heat wave, starting on Wednesday and peaking on Friday. Heat indexes may climb around 100 on Thursday and Friday.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Hazy sun, hot, and muggy Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs in the 90s; making the second heat wave of the summer!

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 68.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 10:38 AM. High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 04:39 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 76 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts