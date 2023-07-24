Monday’s weather: Humid with mix of sun and clouds, high of 89

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Monday’s Weather
Some sun & humid with highs in the upper 80s but feeling like it’s in the lower 90s.
5-Day Forecast July 24 – 28
Summertime heat and humidity are on the way!
Heat and humidity should return for the middle and end of next week, with the potential for a 3-day heat wave, starting on Wednesday and peaking on Friday. Heat indexes may climb around 100 on Thursday and Friday.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hazy sun, hot, and muggy Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs in the 90s; making the second heat wave of the summer!
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Mostly sunny.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.
Water Temperature: 68.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 10:38 AM. High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 04:39 PM.
