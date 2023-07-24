Monday’s weather: Humid with mix of sun and clouds, high of 89

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Monday’s Weather

Some sun & humid with highs in the upper 80s but feeling like it’s in the lower 90s.

5-Day Forecast July 24 – 28 Today: Humid with a mix of sun & clouds. High 89 (feel like 93) Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 66 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Some sun & humid with a stray thunderstorm. High 87 (feel like 89) Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Few clouds & humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. High 90 (feel like 94) Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Hazy & muggy with some fog late. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy with a stray thunderstorm. High 95 (near record heat; 96 set in 2020) (feel like 100) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Very warm & muggy. Low 75 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy with late-day thunderstorms. High 95 (feel like 100) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Friday night: Evening thunderstorms, cloudy and muggy. Low 71 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Summertime heat and humidity are on the way!

Heat and humidity should return for the middle and end of next week, with the potential for a 3-day heat wave, starting on Wednesday and peaking on Friday. Heat indexes may climb around 100 on Thursday and Friday.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Hazy sun, hot, and muggy Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs in the 90s; making the second heat wave of the summer!

