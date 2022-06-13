Monday’s weather: Humid with a high of 82, spot shower then afternoon sun

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Clouds breaking for some sun after a passing shower in the morning.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: South winds around 5 mph.

Surf height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water temperature: 57 degrees.

According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 10:52 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 05:04 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee and Bike Week