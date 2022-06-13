Monday’s weather: Humid with a high of 82, spot shower then afternoon sun

Monday’s Weather
Spot showers move off the coast by mid-morning with the cold front pulling in drier air on a northwest wind. This should allow for clearing skies by afternoon with less humid air moving in this evening.
5-Day Outlook June 13-June 17
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Clouds breaking for some sun after a passing shower in the morning.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: South winds around 5 mph.
Surf height: 2 to 3 feet.
Water temperature: 57 degrees.
According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 10:52 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 05:04 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee and Bike Week