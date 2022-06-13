Monday’s weather: Humid with a high of 82, spot shower then afternoon sun

Monday’s Weather

Spot showers move off the coast by mid-morning with the cold front pulling in drier air on a northwest wind. This should allow for clearing skies by afternoon with less humid air moving in this evening.

5-Day Outlook June 13-June 17

Today: Humid with a spot shower then afternoon sun. High: 82 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clearing and less humid. Low 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 82 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 58 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds. High Near 80 Winds: E 5-10mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: More humid with a mix of sun & clouds. High 85 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Late-night showers or thunderstorms. Low 67 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Friday: Partly sunny, warmer, and more humid with a thunderstorm. High 88 Winds: WSW5-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

At the start of next week, the weather possibly turns unsettled.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Clouds breaking for some sun after a passing shower in the morning.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: South winds around 5 mph.

Surf height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water temperature: 57 degrees.

According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 10:52 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 05:04 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee and Bike Week

Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 80°F. South southwest wind 4 to 9 MPH, gusting to 16 MPH. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Max UV index 6 (high). then According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

