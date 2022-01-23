Monday’s weather: Flurries later amounting to about an inch of white stuff

Today: Some sun and clouds. High 26 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light snow (Tr-1″) after midnight. Low 18 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Few snow showers early then mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 38 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 13 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and colder. High 22 (feel like 11) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear and fridge. Low -3 (feel like -12) Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. High 23 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 15 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Lost of clouds and not as cold. High 35 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Cloudy with snow possible. Low 20 Winds: N 5-15 mph

