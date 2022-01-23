Monday’s weather: Flurries later amounting to about an inch of white stuff

Monday’s Weather

High pressure and colder temperatures move back in for today with another weak storm system poised to impact New Hampshire with light snow (trace-1″) late tonight into tomorrow morning.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 24- Jan. 28

Today: Some sun and clouds. High 26 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light snow (Tr-1″) after midnight. Low 18 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Few snow showers early then mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 38 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 13 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and colder. High 22 (feel like 11) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear and fridge. Low -3 (feel like -12) Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. High 23 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 15 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Lost of clouds and not as cold. High 35 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Cloudy with snow possible. Low 20 Winds: N 5-15 mph

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

An arctic blast for mid-week. Watching the track of an ocean storm next weekend.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 3 to 13 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph… except west 20 to 30 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 36 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 5 to 15 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:
ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS

