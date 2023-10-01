Monday’s weather: Feels like spring, with hazy smoke from Canadian wildfires, high of 77

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Today a spring feel with highs in the middle 70s. A summer-like feel tomorrow and Wednesday with increasing humidity and near-record warmth.

Weather Alerts

The warmer and drier conditions this week should slow down the progression of fall leaf color a bit, which got off to an early start due to recent cloudy, cool, and damp conditions in September. Normal highs should be in the upper 60s. But will average 5-15 degrees above normal into the end of the week.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 2–Oct. 6

Today: Lots of sun with a spring feel; hazy skies due to high altitude smoke from distant Canadian wildfires. High 77 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Clear with patchy fog late. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Patchy morning fog; Sunny & very warm with increasing humidity. Near record high. High 83 (feel like 85) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear, humid, & mild. Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm & humid. High 80 (feel like 83) Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Clear to partly cloudy, mild, and less humid. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds, pleasant, and warm. High 77 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds and mild. Low around 60 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy with some sun and mild. High 71 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy and mild with a passing shower. Low 60 Winds: S 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first week of October will feel more like spring or early summer. Enjoy the warm-up because the following week will be cooler than normal with temperatures in the 50s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. North winds around 25 mph becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

