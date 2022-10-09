Monday’s weather: Fair weather continues through midweek, high of 62

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

High pressure brings fair weather for Columbus Day through Wednesday with a warming trend.

5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 10-Oct. 14

Columbus Day: Clouds with some sunny breaks. High 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 66 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 69 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 49 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: Clouding up breezy & mild. High Around 70 Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy, mild & breezy with periods of showers. Low 56 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Friday: Early showers followed by some sun. High 63 Winds: WSW 10-5 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A broad area of high pressure over the East Coast brings mostly fair weather with a warming trend through the middle of the week before it turns colder for the weekend.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 30s… except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 40 mph decrease to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 1 below in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!

 

