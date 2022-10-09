Monday’s weather: Fair weather continues through midweek, high of 62

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 30s… except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 40 mph decrease to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 1 below in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.

