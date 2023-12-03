Monday’s weather: Early rain or snow showers then afternoon sun, high of 46

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The chance of snow is 80 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of snow is 90 percent.

NH Ski Season 2023