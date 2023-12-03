Monday’s weather: Early rain or snow showers then afternoon sun, high of 46

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday, December 3, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Monday’s Weather

After some early morning rain and or snow showers generally dry weather for much of the week, but fairly cloudy. Today will be the mildest day this week with highs in the middle 40s.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 4 – 8

Today: Early morning rain or snow showers accumulating a coating to an inch with some afternoon sun. High 46 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partial clearing late. Low 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some morning sun with afternoon clouds, breezy, and cold. High 38 (feel like 34) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy with a passing flurry. Low 27 (feel like 25) Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy & cold. High 36 (feel like 30) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some clouds & very cold. Low 19 (feel like 13) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday (Hanukkah begins): Some sun & cold. High 37 (feel like 31) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clouding up and not as cold. Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 43 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday night: Some clouds. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This week will have some sun and cold with temperatures below the normal high of 43. The weekend temperatures are in the 40s & 50s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The chance of snow is 80 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of snow is 90 percent.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts