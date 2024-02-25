Monday’s weather: Early flurries make way for afternoon sun, high of 51

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Monday’s Weather
A weak frontal system will pass to our north this morning, bringing a chance for a few flurries with some sunshine this afternoon with a warming trend through midweek. Highs today in the low 50s.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 26-March 1
Weather Alerts
A period of warm, breezy, and showery weather is expected to develop late Tuesday night before exiting east Wednesday night. A combination of snowmelt and rainfall will likely result in some river and creek rises, with potential for ice movement.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.
Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!