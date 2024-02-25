Monday’s weather: Early flurries make way for afternoon sun, high of 51

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!