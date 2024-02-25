Monday’s weather: Early flurries make way for afternoon sun, high of 51

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

A weak frontal system will pass to our north this morning, bringing a chance for a few flurries with some sunshine this afternoon with a warming trend through midweek. Highs today in the low 50s.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 26-March 1

Today: Early flurries with some afternoon sun and breezy with a spring feel. High 52 (feel like 47) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mild with some clouds & sun. High 57 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy & mild with a few showers. Low 45 SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy, windy, & mild with showery periods. High 58 (feel like 53) Winds: S 15-25 mph
Wednesday night: Showers early, breezy, and colder. Low 32 (feel like 24) Winds: SW 10-15+ mph
Thursday (Leap Day): Windy & much colder with some sun & clouds with some flurries. High 36 (feel like 24) Winds: WNW 15-25+
Thursday night: Clear & cold. Low 19 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Friday (March 1): Mostly sunny and milder. High 45 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Friday night: Clear and mild. Low 30 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Alerts

A period of warm, breezy, and showery weather is expected to develop late Tuesday night before exiting east Wednesday night. A combination of snowmelt and rainfall will likely result in some river and creek rises, with potential for ice movement.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Friday the first day of March mostly sunny with a high of 45 degrees. For the first week of March temperatures above the normal high of 40 degrees.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!

