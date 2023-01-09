Monday’s weather: Dry day, mostly sunny with a high of 41

Monday’s Weather

Dry weather continues today with temperatures in the low 40s. Our dry weather will continue into mid-week with temperatures averaging slightly above normal.

Daily Forecast for Jan. 9, 2022-Jan. 13, 2023

Today: Some sun & clouds. High 41 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 28 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & breezy. High 36 (feel like 29) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 19 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Cloudy with snow showers late. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Snow (1-3″) changing to rain. High 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Periods of rain (.50″). Low 34 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Periods of rain (.50″). High 41 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Few showers. Low 33 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Temperatures, Precipitation for the coming week

Next week temperatures will be above normal. Normal highs are in the low 30s.

Next week precipitation will be above normal. So, more rain than snow.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Above normal temperatures into next week. Normal highs are in the low 30s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 30 mph increase to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

 

