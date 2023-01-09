Monday’s weather: Dry day, mostly sunny with a high of 41

Next week precipitation will be above normal. So, more rain than snow.

Above normal temperatures into next week. Normal highs are in the low 30s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 30 mph increase to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.