Monday’s weather: Dog days of summer return this week with temps moving into the 90s

Sunday, August 8, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

The dog days of summer are back!! The coolest day this week will be today with highs around 80. Tomorrow will be very warm and muggy with highs nearing 90.

Weather Alert

Heat indices in the mid to upper 90s are possible during the afternoon hours on Wednesday through Friday. Heat Advisories may eventually be needed for much of New Hampshire.

Look! Up in the Sky! It’s a Perseid Shower!

The year’s best meteor shower, Perseids, is fast approaching, promising to bring spectacular shooting stars to the summer sky. The Perseids are active every year from July 14 to August 24. The meteor shower peaks in mid-August, peaking this year on August 11, 12 and 13. Under ideal conditions, skywatchers can expect to see up to 100 meteors per hour. The meteors are very fast and bright, leaving long tails of light and color behind them as they streak across the sky at 37 miles per second. They are also known for their fireballs, big explosions of bright light and color that last longer than an average meteor streak.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 9 – Aug. 13

Today: Mostly cloud with humid conditions High 79 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & humid Low 66 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Hazy sun & humid High 87 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear & humid Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Hazy, hot & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 90 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Hazy, warm and humid Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Hazy, hot & humid, with spot thunderstorms High 94 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Hazy, warm and humid Low 72 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday: Hazy, hot & humid with a few thunderstorms High 92 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Hazy, warm and humid Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our third heatwave moves in the middle of next week and could last into next weekend.

Beach Weather Update
Weather Outlook: Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog.
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 65 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 06:57 AM. High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 12:54 PM .

