Monday’s weather: Cooler with rainy periods, high of 73

Monday’s Weather

An area of low pressure moves in today bringing rainy periods and the potential for strong thunderstorms late tonight. Highs today will reach the lower 70s and with an increase of humidity it will feel like the middle 70s.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 7 – 11 Today: Cooler with rainy periods (.50″) & more humid. High 73 (feel like 75) Winds: SE 10-15 mph Tonight: Mild & humid with strong thunderstorms late. Low 67 Winds: SE 5-15 mph Tuesday: Muggy & breezy with some strong thunderstorms (.75″). High 82 (feel like 86) Winds: S 10-15+ mph Tuesday night: Cloudy & humid with some early showers. Low 67 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Some sun, breezy, and turning less humid. High 79 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Wednesday night: Some cloud & comfortable. Low 63 Winds: W 5-10 mph Thursday: Warmer with some clouds and sun. High 86 (feel like 86) Winds: W 10-15 mph Thursday night: Mainly clear and more humid. Low 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Friday: Early thunderstorm followed by some sun & humid. High 84 (feel like 88) Winds: SW 5-10 mph Friday night: Cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm late. Low: 64 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Alert

There is a growing risk for flash flooding later this afternoon through tomorrow as multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rain impact the area.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

So far in August, temperatures have been below normal. Heat can build during the middle to late part of August as many kids return to school. This can be accompanied by high humidity and the risk of thunderstorms.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to south around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph increasing to south around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. BEACH FORECAST Weather: Cooler but humid with some showers. UV Index: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential: None. High Temperature: In the lower 70s. Winds: Southeast winds around 5 mph. Surf Height: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature: 62. Rip Current Risk: Low Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.2 feet (MLLW) 10:46 AM. High 9.4 feet (MLLW) 04:50 PM. View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole Lake Forecast Southeast winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 76 degrees.