Monday’s weather: Cooler with rainy periods, high of 73

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Monday’s Weather
An area of low pressure moves in today bringing rainy periods and the potential for strong thunderstorms late tonight. Highs today will reach the lower 70s and with an increase of humidity it will feel like the middle 70s.
5-Day Outlook, Aug. 7 – 11
Today: Cooler with rainy periods (.50″) & more humid. High 73 (feel like 75) Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mild & humid with strong thunderstorms late. Low 67 Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Muggy & breezy with some strong thunderstorms (.75″). High 82 (feel like 86) Winds: S 10-15+ mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy & humid with some early showers. Low 67 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun, breezy, and turning less humid. High 79 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Some cloud & comfortable. Low 63 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday: Warmer with some clouds and sun. High 86 (feel like 86) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear and more humid. Low 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday: Early thunderstorm followed by some sun & humid. High 84 (feel like 88) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm late. Low: 64 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Weather Alert
There is a growing risk for flash flooding later this afternoon through tomorrow as multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rain impact the area.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
So far in August, temperatures have been below normal. Heat can build during the middle to late part of August as many kids return to school. This can be accompanied by high humidity and the risk of thunderstorms.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to south around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph increasing to south around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Lake Forecast
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 76 degrees.
Related
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2022 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.