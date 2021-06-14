Monday’s Weather: Cooler temps with showers, thundershowers possible through the night

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

Today will be cooler as a cold front brings showers and possible thunderstorms that will last into tonight.

Weather Outlook June 14 – June 18

Today: Cooler with showers & thunderstorms High 71 Winds: S 5-15 mph Tonight: Thunderstorms & showers Low 60 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds with a few showers & thunderstorms High 77 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Thunderstorms early then partly cloudy Low 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny High 77 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Clear Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Mostly sunny & nice High 83 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 62 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Seasonable and dry Wednesday and Thursday. Turning warmer (low-mid 80s highs) Friday and Saturday Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

: Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. UV Index : Low.

: Low. Thunderstorm Potential : Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. Temperature : In the Mid 60s.

: In the Mid 60s. Winds : S 5-10 mph.

: S 5-10 mph. Surf Height : Around 3 feet.

: Around 3 feet. Water Temperature : 60 degrees

: 60 degrees Rip Current Risk : Low

Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 09:06 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 03:06 PM.