Monday’s Weather: Cooler temps with showers, thundershowers possible through the night

Sunday, June 13, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

Today will be cooler as a cold front brings showers and possible thunderstorms that will last into tonight.

Weather Outlook June 14 – June 18

Today: Cooler with showers & thunderstorms High 71 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Tonight: Thunderstorms & showers Low 60 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds with a few showers & thunderstorms High 77 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Thunderstorms early then partly cloudy Low 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny High 77 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix sun & clouds High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly sunny & nice High 83 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 62 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Seasonable and dry Wednesday and Thursday. Turning warmer (low-mid 80s highs) Friday and Saturday

Beach Weather Update

  • Weather Outlook: Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
  • UV Index: Low.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
  • Temperature: In the Mid 60s.
  • Winds: S 5-10 mph.
  • Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
  • Water Temperature: 60 degrees
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 09:06 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 03:06 PM.

    Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!