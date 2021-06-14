Monday’s Weather: Cooler temps with showers, thundershowers possible through the night

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Monday’s Weather
Today will be cooler as a cold front brings showers and possible thunderstorms that will last into tonight.
Weather Outlook June 14 – June 18
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
- UV Index: Low.
- Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
- Temperature: In the Mid 60s.
- Winds: S 5-10 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
- Water Temperature: 60 degrees
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 09:06 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 03:06 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!