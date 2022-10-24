Monday’s weather: Cloudy with periods of rain, high of 60

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Monday’s Weather
A coastal low and its associated warm front will lead to periods of rain today with showers tonight along with mild temperatures.
5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 24-Oct. 28
Today: Cloudy with periods of rain (.50″). High 60 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Few showers. Low 54 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. High Near 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Cloudy and mild. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy and mild with few showers. High 68 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers late. Low 56 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mild with a mix of clouds and sun. High 71 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 41 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. High 57 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures will average above normal for most of the week with lots of clouds and showers. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday highs will be 65-70 degrees.
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Showers likely. Highs in the mid-50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!