Monday’s weather: Cloudy with periods of rain, high of 60

Temperatures will average above normal for most of the week with lots of clouds and showers. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday highs will be 65-70 degrees.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Showers likely. Highs in the mid-50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!