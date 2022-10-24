Monday’s weather: Cloudy with periods of rain, high of 60

Sunday, October 23, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday, October 23, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

<>

Monday’s Weather

A coastal low and its associated warm front will lead to periods of rain today with showers tonight along with mild temperatures.

5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 24-Oct. 28

 

Today: Cloudy with periods of rain (.50″). High 60 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Few showers. Low 54 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. High Near 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday night: Cloudy and mild. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Cloudy and mild with few showers. High 68 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers late. Low 56 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mild with a mix of clouds and sun. High 71 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 41 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. High 57 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will average above normal for most of the week with lots of clouds and showers. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday highs will be 65-70 degrees.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Showers likely. Highs in the mid-50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts