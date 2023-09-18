Monday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with rain, high of 66

Sunday, September 17, 2023
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Monday’s Weather

Today low pressure brings a good chance of rain today and tonight before high pressure builds in tomorrow with a stretch of comfortable sunshine. Rain today becoming heavy; there can be flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 18–22

Today: Cloudy & cooler with periods of rain (1″). High 66 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with rain (.50″) to showers. Low 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Breezy & warmer with some sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: WNW 1020+ mph
Tuesday night: Clear & cool. Low 53 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 73 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Sunny & pleasant. High 74 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Clear & cool. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mainly sunny & pleasant. High 75 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Summer’s End

The last week of September temperatures will average above the normal high which is in the lower 70s.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Starting Tuesday, the week will feature comfortable sunshine with temperatures in the 70s that will last into the last full weekend of September as we welcome Fall on Saturday.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Showers likely. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Cloudy with periods of rain.

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the middle 70s.

Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 63 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 08:09 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 02:02 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast

East winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Some rain and cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 69 degrees.

