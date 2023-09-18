Monday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with rain, high of 66

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Showers likely. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.