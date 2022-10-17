Monday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with hit-or-miss showers, high of 59

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 17. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!