Monday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with hit-or-miss showers, high of 59

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
>
Monday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 17-Oct. 20
Today: Cloudy & cooler with a few showers. High: 59 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Early showers with some afternoon sun. High 58 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clearing and cold with some frost. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Sunny & cool. High 56 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear & cold. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny & cool. High 55 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 36 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & milder. High 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 17. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!