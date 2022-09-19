Monday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with afternoon showers, high of 65

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 25 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

