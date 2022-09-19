Monday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with afternoon showers, high of 65

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Today a backdoor cold front will stall across southern New England Monday with some showers and scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 19-Sept. 23

Today: Cloudy & cooler with some afternoon showers and a thunderstorm. High 65 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with some rain. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Cloudy with a few spotty showers. High 65 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers late. Low 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday (First day of Fall): Early showers then afternoon sun. High 72 Winds: W 10-15+ mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 47 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Breezy and chilly with sun & clouds. High 59 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Clear & cold. Low 42 (feel like 39) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of Autumn will be dry with the chilly feel of Fall.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 25 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

