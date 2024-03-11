Monday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with a wind advisory in effect, high of 40

Mainly cloudy and cooler with very windy conditions with winds between 25-35 mph with winds occasionally gusting over 50 mph.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 2 AM TUESDAY.

WHAT: Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. WHERE: Central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN: From 8 AM Monday to 2 AM Tuesday.

IMPACTS: Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Winds will steadily increase through the morning, peaking during the afternoon and evening across the area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.