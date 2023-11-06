Monday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler, high of 49

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Monday’s Weather

Mostly cloudy, dry, and cool today with highs in the upper 40s before showers move in tonight. The showers will linger into the start of election day before sunshine and warmer conditions move in for the afternoon with highs in the mid-60s.

Weather Alerts

Sunrise: 6:26 AM EST

Sunset: 4:32 PM EST.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 6–10

Today: Mostly cloudy & cooler. High 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Cloudy with some showers late. Low 44 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Election Day: Showers early with some afternoon sun & breezy. High 64 Winds: SW 10-15+ mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 38 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Some sun, breezy, & cooler. High 46 (feel like 38) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Some wet snow after midnight. Low 33 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix of rain & snow showers early with some afternoon rain. High 41 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some partial clearing. Low 38 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Lots of clouds & chilly. High 48 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Some clouds. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Friday for Veterans Day, and the weekend will be dry and colder than normal with highs only in the 40s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts. https://www.skinh.com/conditions

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

