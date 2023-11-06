Monday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler, high of 49

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

NH Ski Season 2023