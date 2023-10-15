Monday’s weather: Cloudy and cool with a few showers, high of 57

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs around 40…except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. North winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, north winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid-40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.