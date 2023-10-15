Monday’s weather: Cloudy and cool with a few showers, high of 57

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Monday’s Weather

Today a weak disturbance will produce a few showers along with a cool high of 57 degrees.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 16–Oct. 20

Today: Mostly cloudy & cool with a few showers. High 57 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & chilly. High 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Some partial clearing. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 68 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy & not as chilly. Low 49 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy. High 67 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday night: Showers early with a steady rain late. Low 54 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Another chilly and wet weekend is headed our way as a low heads up the eastern seaboard.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs around 40…except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. North winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, north winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid-40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

