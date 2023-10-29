Monday’s weather: Cloudy and chilly with light rain, high of 50

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain and freezing rain. Snow is likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to west around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Freezing rain in the morning. Rain and snow. Highs in the mid-30s. Light and variable winds are coming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

