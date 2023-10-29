Monday’s weather: Cloudy and chilly with light rain, high of 50

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Today periods of light rain before tapering off this evening with a chilly high of 50 degrees.

Weather Alerts

Key points this week:
  • The coolest day we`ve seen this season for Halloween.
  • Coastal low passes offshore Wednesday; rain mainly for Cape & Islands.
  • Dry late week into the weekend with a warming trend.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 30–Nov. 3

Today: Cloudy & chilly with periods of rain (.35″). High 50 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Clearing & cold Low 34 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Halloween: Mostly sunny & chilly. High 49 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Dry early for trick-or-treaters with temperatures in the low 40s with some showers late. Low 36 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday (Nov. 1): Chilly with some sun & clouds with a passing shower. High 47 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear & cold with a hard freeze. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny & chilly. High 49 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear & cold. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Milder with some sun & clouds. High Near 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 41 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Milder air will return late in the week and next weekend, with temperatures averaging 5-10 degrees above the normal high of 55 degrees

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain and freezing rain. Snow is likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to west around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Freezing rain in the morning. Rain and snow. Highs in the mid-30s. Light and variable winds are coming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

PEAK FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

